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Man fatally shot near Lake Merritt

By
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland
Published July 20, 2026 1:20 PM PDT
Published July 20, 2026 1:20 PM PDT
Oakland crime trending downward
Oakland crime trending downward

Oakland crime trending downward

As 2025 draws to a close, the City of Oakland's crime data appears to show a big decrease across all categories compared to last year. 

The Brief

    • A man was fatally shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lakeside Drive in Oakland.
    • Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene.
    • Police have not identified a suspect, and the victim's name is being withheld until his family is notified.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was shot and killed near Oakland's Lake Merritt early Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lakeside Drive, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officers responded after receiving ShotSpotter alerts and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Investigation underway

What we know:

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect.

The victim's identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the Oakland Police Department.

OaklandCrime and Public Safety