Man fatally shot near Lake Merritt

The Brief A man was fatally shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lakeside Drive in Oakland. Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene. Police have not identified a suspect, and the victim's name is being withheld until his family is notified.



A man was shot and killed near Oakland's Lake Merritt early Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lakeside Drive, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officers responded after receiving ShotSpotter alerts and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Investigation underway

What we know:

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect.

The victim's identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.