Man fatally shot near Lake Merritt
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was shot and killed near Oakland's Lake Merritt early Sunday, police said.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lakeside Drive, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officers responded after receiving ShotSpotter alerts and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene.
Investigation underway
What we know:
Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.
Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect.
The victim's identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Oakland Police Department.