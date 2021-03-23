Oakland launches one of nation's largest guaranteed income pilots; 600 families to get $500 a month

article

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other leaders on Tuesday plan to announce the framework for one of the nation’s largest guaranteed income pilots that will distribute monthly payments to hundreds of Oakland families.

Calling it a historic moment, Schaaf said that 600 families will receive $500 a month for 18 months with no strings attached. The families will be randomly selected and the money will come from private funds. She said she hoped the checks would be in the families' hands by spring and summer.

Despite the good news, Schaaf said she knew that the money was hardly enough to make a real dent in poverty. The money is intended to narrow Oakland's racial income gap, where the median African-American income is less than $50,000 a year and the median white income is more than $100,000.

To be eligible, families must be low-income and identify as Black, indigenous or people of color. The first area targeted will be in East Oakland and the next area will be broader Oakland, explained Jesus Gerena, the CEO of the Family Independence Initiative.

A guaranteed minimum income is defined as a plan set up by a government to provide every person the guarantee of an income of a certain level.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the initiative comes in the wake of Stockton’s program, which provides $500 every month to 125 people. Launched by former Mayor Michael Tubbs, who will also be at the news conference, Stockton led one of the first universal basic income programs in the U.S. Tubbs lost his re-election in 2020.

Advertisement

"I'm hella proud of Oakland," Tubbs said.

Last year, Tubbs formed Mayors for a Guaranteed Income Coalition, a group committed to creating a guaranteed income program. The coalition includes mayors from Los Angeles, Pittsburg, Atlanta and Oakland.

The intention behind the payment is to provide enough to cover the basic cost of living and provide financial security. The concept is also seen as a way to offset job losses caused by technology.

Tubbs said that in his experience, the extra money helped recipients work more, spend more and lead healthier lives. The cash allowed them to hire a nanny so they could get to their jobs and feel less stressed.

Supporters say that universal basic income can lift people out of poverty, address income inequality, alleviate stress and improve health.

The Chronicle reports that San Francisco is considering a similar program, voting in December to begin studying a pilot program for between 500 and 1,000 residents.

In 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. said a guaranteed income would abolish poverty.