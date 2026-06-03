1 fatally shot, 3 injured at Fairfield High School graduation, police say

The Brief 4 people were shot during a graduation ceremony at Fairfield High School. 1 person was killed, police say. 3 of the shooting victims were hospitalized. Their conditions are not yet known. No suspect information is available. No one is in custody, according to police. The investigation is active.



Four people were shot and one of them has been killed at a high-school graduation ceremony in Fairfield, officials say. A search for the suspect is underway.

The Fairfield Police Department confirmed the shooting took place Wednesday at Fairfield High School. At a news conference, police said three of the shooting victims were hospitalized. Their conditions were unknown. At a subsequent news conference, police said the victims who were shot and injured were ages 11, 20, and 25. They said the victim who was killed was 18-years-old.

Graduation ceremony shooting

Police said at around 7:15 p.m., several officers were dispatched to the school's parking lot for reports of a shooting.

"I don't have any information related to suspects at this time," said Officer Michelle Belyea with the Fairfield Police Department. No one is in custody. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez said on social media that there was an "active shooter chase" taking place in the city of Fairfield. Her initial post said three students were shot at the Sem Yeto High School Graduation at Schafer Stadium, located at Fairfield H.S. at 205 E. Atlantic Avenue. She later edited her post to say individuals instead of students.

Sem Yeto High School is a continuation high school.

Police respond to a shooting during a graduation ceremony at Fairfield High School. 1 person was killed and 3 others have been injured. June 3, 2026.

The shooting happened at the ending of the ceremony in what police are calling a "large scale incident."

A video of the graduation ceremony that took place at 6 p.m. is posted to YouTube, though nothing appears to go wrong on the video.

Fairfield High School made headlines last month after a video went viral of a Fairfield police officer punching a 16-year-old student in the head when police responded to violence on campus involving students. The family of the boy have since filed a claim against the city of Fairfield and the police department, alleging the officer used excessive force.

A horrific scene

What they're saying:

Jacob, a witness, spoke to our crew at the scene. "We went to go to the person that takes pictures of the graduates. Out of nowhere, some dude ran up, and when I looked up, he pointed the gun and started shooting. I backed up, he ran and I just went around, and my mom was back in the stadium, so I went to make sure she was OK," the witness said.

A woman named Lizette Ramirez spoke with KTVU at the scene. "I don't know what happened. I'm coming to the parking lot when I hear the shots," she said. She said she heard three gunshots. "I see my niece, my mom, and she say, ‘Run! run!’"

A former student, who only gave the name Alyssa, spoke with KCRA TV.

"Kind of traumatized for everyone here who had to witness it. It's outrageous," she said. It's sad. Prayers for everyone affected by it. I'm so sorry you had to go through that."

Police respond to a shooting during a graduation ceremony at Fairfield High School. 1 person was killed and 3 others have been injured.

What's next:

The investigation remains active.

Police said they would provide further updates on Thursday.

The Source Mayor Alma Hernandez, Fairfield Police Department, witnesses and people at the scene, KCRA TV, and Bay City News.