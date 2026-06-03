Australian Men's National Soccer Team draws crowds in Alameda for open community practice

The Brief The Australian Men’s National Soccer Team, known as the Socceroos, hosted an open community training session at the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul practice facility in Alameda. The training facility is serving as the official home base for the Australian squad as they prepare for World Cup competition matches in the region. Local fans and Australian transplants gathered to watch the practice ahead of the team's upcoming match against Paraguay at Levi's Stadium, known as San Francisco Bay Area Stadium during competition on June 25.



World Cup excitement arrived in Alameda as fans gathered on the island to watch the Australian Men's National Soccer Team hold an open community training session.

The event took place at the Oakland Roots practice facility, which is currently hosting the international squad as their official home base during the tournament.

"We are so excited to have them here, we worked so hard to qualify as a home base and to bring our Australian friends and family to Oakland, Alameda and the East Bay," said Lindsay Barenz, president of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul.

Transplants and Local Fans Connect with Squad

The practice session drew a dedicated crowd of spectators, ranging from lifelong Australian soccer fans to local residents discovering the team for the first time.

Steve Spiker, a Bay Area transplant originally from Alice Springs, Australia, used the community day to introduce his daughters to the national squad.

"I’m in my 50’s now, and I finally get to see them up close, it's really cool, pretty exciting," said Spiker.

Roster Prepares for Levi's Stadium Match

For the players on the Australian roster, the open practice provided an opportunity to connect with the local community.

At 33 years old, this marks the first World Cup appearance for player Jason Geria. "For me, I’m just very grateful this opportunity has come," said Geria.

Team player Lucas Herrington also highlighted the importance of having family members traveling alongside the squad to witness the milestone.

"It means everything to have their support. They’ve pushed me my whole life to achieve this dream, and to have them sitting in the stands, during the World Cup, it’s a dream come true for me," said Herrington.

The Socceroos are scheduled to face Paraguay in a competition match on June 25 at Levi's Stadium, which will be officially designated as San Francisco Bay Area Stadium during the World Cup matches.