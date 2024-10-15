Oakland leaders to discuss Coliseum sale, possible budget cuts

Oakland city leaders on Tuesday will meet to discuss the Coliseum sale and whether the city will have to make steep budget cuts because of it.

One issue is whether the first payments for the Coliseum were made in time to avoid public safety cuts.

The timing of that first $15-million payment to Oakland for its share of the Coliseum has led to a dispute between the mayor and some city councilmembers.

Councilmembers Treva Reid, Noel Gallo and Janani Ramachandran say the city didn't provide proof it had received the money in time by the Sept. 23 deadline.

And because of that, they were told that part of the city's contingency budget was triggered – an emergency budget that includes cuts to public safety and services.

Mayor Sheng Thao responded and said they did in fact get the money, and that she'd negotiated a deal to have the African American Sports and Entertainment Group tp pay even more money for the Coliseum.

In June, the mayor's office said the agreed price was $105 million. Now, it's $125 million.

But the bulk of that additional money will come later; it doesn't have to be paid until May 2025.

And the city's bills for contractors, police and fire services need to be paid now.

The initial contingency budget includes reducing police staffing to 600 officers, temporarily closing five fire stations and suspending city contracts.

It's not clear how much if any of those cuts will have to be made.

There is a lot of uncertainty about how this will affect the budget and city services.

That's why the city of Oakland's Finance and Management Committee is meeting at 9 a.m. to flush more of those details out.

