Oakland man accused of stealing Nintendo Switch games from libraries

article

Authorities have arrested a man accused of stealing several Nintendo Switch games from several libraries in Marin County.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it had arrested 45-year-old Jamal Reed-Obafumi over the theft.

Reed-Obafumi was arrested Tuesday and placed in the Marin County Jail. He has since bonded out of custody, according to jail records.

Authorities didn't specify how many games were stolen but said the value of the stolen games was around $10,000.

The sheriff's office said the Oakland resident is suspected of committing the thefts from April 2025 to June.

Reed-Obafumi was charged with 12 felony charges, including multiple counts of burglary and committing a felony while out on bail.

"Our libraries are pillars of the community and must be safeguarded for everyone to enjoy," the Marin County Sheriff's Office said about the theft.

What we don't know:

The seven libraries burglarized were not named. It's also unclear if those branches saw damage as a result of the burglary.

It wasn't immediately clear if the stolen games were recovered.

KTVU reached out to the Marin County Free Library but did not hear back in time for publication.