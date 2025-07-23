Oakland man caught after $1 million Sacramento jewelry store heist



An Oakland man has been arrested for his alleged role in a $1 million jewelry store robbery in Sacramento, though several other suspects remain at large, authorities said.

Thieves used pepper spray, blunt force objects

What we know:

The smash-and-grab robbery happened around 1:15 p.m. on July 6 at a jewelry store near Stockton Boulevard and Orange Avenue in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said eight suspects arrived in two separate vehicles, a white sedan and an Audi SUV.

One suspect pepper-sprayed a security guard as they entered the store while another held the door open.

Leo Smith, 30, arrested in a $1 million jewelry store heist.

Several customers and employees were inside the store at the time of the robbery, officials said.

Surveillance video shows the suspects using tools to smash display cases and ransack the store.

Authorities said the group stole around $1 million worth of jewelry.

Only 1 suspect caught

What's next:

Detectives identified one suspect as Leo Smith, 30, of Oakland. He was arrested in Hayward.

Investigators are still working to identify the remaining suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.