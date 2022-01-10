Oakland man charged in San Francisco shooting road rage incident

An Oakland man faces federal weapons and drug charges after allegedly firing at a driver who backed into his car in San Francisco.in November.

Wilmer Arteaga, 29, was charged on Friday for possession of a loaded pistol and more than 40 grams of fentanyl, according to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

On Nov. 9 Arteaga was driving a white BMW sedan and stopped at a red light at the intersection of Turk Street and Van Ness Ave when officers witnessed an SUV reverse into his BMW, according to authorities.

Arteaga got out of his BMW with a pistol and shot at the other driver, authorities claim. Two shots were fired, and both cars left the scene.

Shortly after, officers located the BMW parked a few blocks away and arrested Arteaga. During the arrest, officers discovered a loaded pistol and approximately 1155 grams of fentanyl in his car.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for the firearm offense and up to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million for the possession of fentanyl.

He remains in custody and is scheduled for his next federal court appearance on Jan. 20.

