Oakland man convicted for robbery, murder of 75-year-old man in 2021

A 28-year-old man has been convicted for robbing and killing a 75-year-old man in Oakland in 2021, prosecutors said.

Teaunte Bailey, 28, was found guilty of first- and second-degree felony murder and robbery, the Alameda County District Attorney's office said in a statement Thursday.

On March 9, 2021, Pak Ho was on his morning walk in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood when Bailey jumped out of a nearby vehicle, prosecutors said.

Based on video footage, Bailey ran up to Ho and shoved the elderly man, causing the victim to fall hard on the ground. Investigators said Ho struck his head on the concrete before his property was stolen by Bailey, who escaped on a vehicle with his companion, Demetrius Britton, 59.

Ho was hospitalized but died several days later due to his injuries, prosecutors said.

Bailey was wearing a GPS ankle monitor, which enabled investigators to link him to Ho's death and to another home invasion robbery.

Bailey faces a sentence of more than 32 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Britton was acquitted of first- and second-degree murder. The jury, however, could not reach a deal on the robbery charge, which will be addressed again this month, according to the District Attorney's Office.