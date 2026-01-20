Expand / Collapse search

Man found stabbed to death in Oakland identified

Published  January 20, 2026 2:39pm PST
The Brief

    • Police identified the victim as 55-year-old Jason Schweizer.
    • Schweizer was found dead Sunday near 15th and Jackson streets with lacerations and stab wounds.
    • No suspect has been identified, and homicide detectives continue to investigate as the victim’s family calls for justice.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities have identified a man found stabbed to death near an apartment building in Oakland over the weekend.

Victim identified

What we know:

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Jason Schweizer, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Investigation

The backstory:

Schweizer was found dead near 15th and Jackson streets on Sunday. Police said he had suffered lacerations and stab wounds.

No suspect has been identified. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the killing.

Family plea

What they're saying:

"Just tell whoever did this, turn yourself in," Schweizer’s sister said. "What you did was so wrong. His family needs answers and justice."

The Source: This story was written based on infromation from Oakland police and an interview with the victim's relatives.

