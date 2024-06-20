Oakland man sentenced nearly 30 years in prison for armed robbery

An Oakland man was sentenced to 28 years in state prison this week for robbing a woman in Stockton of her rent money at gunpoint in 2023, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

Gamoni Polk, 24, was found guilty of five felony counts with enhancements that included robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, making criminal threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Polk was sentenced Monday by Judge Seth Hoyt.

At the time of the jury trial, Hoyt found aggravating factors and a prior strike conviction for a robbery stemming from 2019.

Prosecutors said Polk had robbed a couple at gunpoint in January 2023 while they were working on their car in front of their residence.

Polk was later found hiding under a nearby truck with cash that the victim identified, and a black semiautomatic handgun was also located nearby.