Oakland man shoots rifle out window, barricades himself inside with young children: police

Oakland police on Wednesday surrounded a home west of Mills College for hours, saying they saw a man with a rifle who had been shooting a rifle out his window.

A police spokeswoman said that the man had barricaded himself inside the home in the 5700 block of Harmon Avenue with his two children, ages 6 and 8. The spokeswoman said the man's wife was able to escape and is now working with hostage negotiators to bring him out safely.

Police have been at the home since 5:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.