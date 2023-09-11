Oakland mayor announces $2.5M more, upgrades for beleaguered 911 system

article

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Monday announced an additional $2.5 million for the city's beleaguered 911 system.

"Response times have been a long standing issue," Thao said at a news conference. "We know this, but we do not accept that this is good enough. We are always pushing to ensure that we are doing more."

She said the additional funding will be coming from the Oakland Alameda Joint Powers Authority, and that money will be used to "ensure that our response time is heightened within our community."

Thao also said that there are about 14 open dispatch positions and the city is hiring to fill those vacancies.

In addition, Thao said the city is preparing to undergo a "major upgrade" to the dispatch system and is hardening the phone system against future power outages, which occurred this summer.

Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said she understands the "fear, anger and trauma" that many Oaklanders feel right now and "community safety is Oakland's top priority."

She said the city is not only working to improve 911 response time, the city is also "investing in addressing the root causes of violence and poverty with more job opportunities, including right here at the city of Oakland and a massive investment in affordable housing."



This summer, an Alameda County's civil grand jury warned that the 20-year-old 911 system is waiting to fail catastrophically.

The grand jury’s report said the software and hardware is so out of date it’s no longer supportable.

"The city risks a catastrophic failure of the system," according to the report. "If that happens, they will be back to paper and pencil, as they were during the recent ransomware attack."

Thao will be joined by council members and City Administrator Jestin Johnson.

Jurors learned the Oakland Police Department is forced to buy replacement parts for the dispatch system on eBay because the parts are no longer supplied by the vendor. Oakland and one other city are the only customers left in the nation, the report states.

Records show despite the city buying new computer-aided dispatch equipment and software, it is now five years old and has never been fully installed.

A source told KTVU the current hardware is "duct taped together" with the old equipment.

Earlier this month, the state alerted Oakland that funding for its police dispatchers may be in jeopardy if the department does not improve its 911 response times, state officials recently warned.

The state of California said 95% of 911 calls must be answered within 15 seconds, but Oakland police only does that 46% of the time.







