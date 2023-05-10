Expand / Collapse search

Oakland mayor names choice for city administrator

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has announced her choice for city administrator.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Wednesday announced her choice for city administrator after a nationwide search.

Thao selected Jestin Johnson, who has worked in municipal and county governments for nearly two decades. He most recently worked as the deputy chief operating officer in Atlanta.

He previously served in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia and Tuscon, Arizona.

"Being the Oakland City Administrator is a dream job. There is no other city like Oakland when it comes to its history and tapestry of cultures and people," said Johnson.

The mayor's office will ask the city council to schedule a confirmation vote next week.

If approved, Johnson will start on June 5.