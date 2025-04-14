Oakland mayoral candidates make final push ahead of special election

The Brief Former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee and former City Councilman Loren Taylor spent Sunday canvassing neighborhoods ahead of Oakland's special election for mayor. The special election will occur on Tuesday, and early voting is already underway.



With less than 48 hours remaining before Oakland’s special election for mayor, the city’s two leading candidates, former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee and former City Councilman Loren Taylor, spent Sunday canvassing neighborhoods, aiming to sway any remaining undecided voters.

Both candidates emphasized their experience and deep connections to the city as reasons why voters should trust them to tackle Oakland’s pressing issues, particularly public safety and homelessness.

What they're saying:

"We’re walking precincts, we’re phonebanking, we’re texting," Taylor said, while going door-to-door in East Oakland’s Eastmont Hills neighborhood. "Voters in Oakland are frustrated that every time they vote for something, they’re getting promises, but folks aren’t delivering. They’re paying more taxes year after year, and the benefits, the services, are diminishing. So they’re really looking for someone who can take control of the city and deliver on our promises."

Across town in Jack London Square, Lee took her message directly to voters at the neighborhood’s bustling farmers market.

"Small businesses really give life to our city and are critical to not only our economic development and creation of jobs, but to the vibrancy of this great beautiful city," said Lee. "And so addressing public safety in my first 100 days is something that I intend to do."

Her plan includes convening the CEOs of Oakland’s ten largest employers to form a collaborative strategy to boost the economy and improve public safety. Taylor, meanwhile, has proposed forming a business advisory board to work toward similar goals.

Early voting is already underway. Both candidates are focusing their efforts on reaching last-minute voters before Tuesday’s election. First results are expected to be released around 8 p.m. that evening.