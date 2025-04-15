Oakland mayoral candidates make last minute push to get votes



Oakland voters will make their voices heard in the special election on Tuesday.

Loren Taylor and Barbara Lee were out meeting Oakland voters and supporters on the eve of the special election.

"Your vote is your voice," said Lee as she spoke with supporters.

The former congresswoman visited voters in the East Oakland foothills on Monday afternoon.

"It's important that we understand that Oakland is at a crossroads now. This is a really defining moment for Oakland, whether we're going to go forwards or backwards," said Lee.

Taylor, a former Oakland city council member, stumped for votes at the MacArthur BART station in North Oakland.

"This is a critical time for Oakland. We've got to turn this city around. Oaklanders are fed up. They're frustrated with not being served, paying significant taxes and not getting the resources," said Lee. .

Many Oaklanders told KTVU they were waiting until election day to decide which candidate to vote for.

"For me, it's just being comfortable with what you're used to knowing. But like I said, I want to give the other candidate, Loren another chance, what he's more about, because I've always supported Barbara Lee," said voter Rosemary Moseley.



"No shade to Barbara Lee. She's a total legend. But I'm impressed by what I've heard from Mr. Taylor. That's the way I'm leaning so far. I'll be voting tomorrow," said Erich Miller, an Oakland voter.

Both candidates say public safety is a priority.

"We've got to make sure people in Oakland have a city government that responds to them. Right now, people get the run-around," said Lee.

"I'm an outsider with just enough experience inside City Hall to know what's working well, what's not, and how to fix it," said Taylor.

Both candidates are expected to do last-minute campaigning on election day.

Voting centers are open from 7am to 8pm.



