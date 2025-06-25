The Brief Heaven McGee, 21, was reported missing on Jan. 26 by her mother. McGee, of Oakland, was last seen in Stockton on Jan. 20. Investigators believe she might be a victim of human trafficking.



A worried Oakland mother is anguished over the disappearance of her only child, who vanished more than five months ago.

"She disappeared out of my life in January of this year. Never to be seen or heard from," said Tamisha, the mother of 21-year-old Heaven McGee. "I will never stop searching for my baby until I know exactly where my daughter is."

She was last seen in Stockton

What we know:

Tamisha last saw her daughter on Jan. 17. McGee was seen again on Jan. 20 in Stockton. Six days later, Tamisha reported her missing to Oakland police after days without contact.

Since the early stages of the case, Oakland police and federal investigators have worked closely together, with the search taking them to Solano and San Joaquin counties based on cellphone data and other investigative leads.

‘We have not given up’

What they're saying:

At a press conference Wednesday, investigators said they believe McGee is a victim of human trafficking.

Authorities said they are leaving no stone unturned to find her.

"I want her family, our community and anyone who can hear my voice to know that we have not given up or forgotten about her," said Oakland Police Acting Deputy Chief Nicholas Calonge.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said McGee was in Stockton because she was being trafficked. When she was last seen, she was in a "commercial corridor," though investigators did not provide specifics.

"Heaven is more than a missing person case file. She is a daughter, a loved one and a young woman who deserves to be found and brought home to her family," Virmani said.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help.

"We don’t know everything," said Oakland police Officer Bradley Sides. "So we’re asking the community — whatever piece you have that could be the missing piece of the puzzle we need to bring Heaven home."