Oakland mother says 19-year-old daughter was target of apparent pimps

An Oakland mother says her 19-year-old daughter was the target of apparent pimps who tried to kidnap her.

Dashcam video from Sunday morning shows a man getting out of a minivan near High Street and International Boulevard in East Oakland.

Mary Prime-Lawrence told KTVU that the gunman tried to open her car door and grab her daughter.

"And he's raising his sweater, his sweatshirt, and he's reaching for a gun," Prime-Lawrence said. "As he's coming toward my vehicle. I never want to have to hear any parent, anyone, myself included, hear their child scream, 'Mom he's going to shoot me. Mom, help he's going to shoot me.'"

She continued: "I'm just baffled that this is continuing in Oakland. We know that we're a hub for commercially sexually exploited young people, but I don't feel like we're doing enough."



Prime-Lawrence said she went to pick up her daughter after some men confronted her daughter near an apartment building and made crude remarks.

Advertisement

MORE: Thieves use Caterpillar machine to rip out ATM at Oakland Wells Fargo