Oakland must cut $63M in upcoming budget

By
Published  June 26, 2024 12:30pm PDT
Oakland
Oakland has a big budget deficit.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council this week will consider millions of dollars in budget cuts and could declare a state of extreme fiscal necessity. 

The city must find a way to cut $63 million in the upcoming budget plan.

Some of the areas that could be on the chopping block include library services and city parks.

The city council is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the proposed cuts.

And they must pass a balanced budget before the deadline of July 1. 