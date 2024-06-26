Oakland must cut $63M in upcoming budget
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council this week will consider millions of dollars in budget cuts and could declare a state of extreme fiscal necessity.
The city must find a way to cut $63 million in the upcoming budget plan.
Some of the areas that could be on the chopping block include library services and city parks.
The city council is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the proposed cuts.
And they must pass a balanced budget before the deadline of July 1.