Oakland NAACP continues push for reinstatement of OPD chief

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland chapter of the NAACP on Monday put out another call for the city's mayor to reinstate police chief LeRonne Armstrong.

The Oakland NAACP said Mayor Sheng Thao has yet to respond to calls from some city leaders after Armstrong was placed on administrative leave over allegations of covering up police misconduct.

In a letter to Thao, Oakland NAACP President Cynthia Adams wrote that she is "deeply concerned" with the "sudden decision."

"As I shared during yesterday's press conference, it's like when a teacher goes on leave. The students get a sub and start acting up. Oakland is acting up," Adams said. "We urge you to listen to the voters of Oakland, the communities of Oakland."

Oakland city leaders and community members have been calling for Armstrong to get his job back. 

"This is an injustice. This is not fair," Armstrong said at a news conference at Acts Full Gospel Church on Sunday.

Armstrong was placed on leave two weeks ago after an internal affairs investigation uncovered misconduct in the department's ranks.