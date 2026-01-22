Oakland native Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ breaks records with most Oscar nominations ever
OAKLAND, Calif. - Ryan Coogler’s blues-steeped vampire epic "Sinners" led all films with 16 nominations to the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday, setting a record for the most in Oscar history.
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voters showered "Sinners" with more nominations than they had ever bestowed before, breaking the 14-nomination mark set by "All About Eve," "Titanic" and "La La Land." Along with best picture, Coogler, an Oakland native, was nominated for best director and best screenplay, and double-duty star Michael B. Jordan was rewarded with his first Oscar nomination, for best actor.
Coogler’s Jim Crow-era film — the rare horror movie to win the academy’s favor — conjures a mythical allegory of Black life.
A coronation for Coogler
What we know:
For Coogler, the 39-year-old filmmaker of "Fruitvale Station" and "Black Panther," it was a crowning moment. One of Hollywood’s most esteemed yet humble filmmakers, Coogler has called "Sinners" — a film that he will own outright 25 years after its release — his most personal movie.
"I wrote this script for my uncle who passed away 11 years ago," Coogler said in an interview Thursday morning. "I got to imagine that he’s listening to some blues music right now to celebrate."
Reached by phone an hour after the nominations were read, Coogler — speaking alongside his wife and producer Zinzi Coogler and producer Sev Ohanian — was still trying to process the movie’s record-breaking haul.
"I love making movies. I’m honored to wake up every day and do it. I was writing last night. That’s why I didn’t get too much sleep," said Coogler, chuckling. "Honestly, bro, I still feel a little bit asleep right now."
