Oakland neighborhood safety meeting after toddler struck with shrapnel during attempted robbery

The Grand Lake Neighbors Neighborhood Crime Prevention Council will host a public safety community meeting Wednesday night following an uptick in area crime.

The meeting is scheduled for 7p.m. at the Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church, 3534 Lakeshore Avenue.

Oakland Police Department liaisons along with Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas are expected to attend.

In a community wide email, the organizing group urged neighbors to attend.

"It’s truly important that we have a large presence at this meeting," the email stated.

The scheduled meeting comes a day after a toddler was injured by shrapnel following an attempted robbery of her nanny in the 800 block of Trestle Glen Road.

Prior to that crime another woman was injured during a purse snatching in the 700 block of Grosvenor Place on Saturday.

In a statement, Bas said the city is providing police patrols in the Trestle Glen neighborhood’s business corridors, adding she is advocating for foot patrols in the area.

"I write to express my anger and outrage at the violence that continues to impact our neighborhood, as well as my resolve to support and advocate for the victims and families directly harmed," Bas wrote. "We have the right to safe neighborhoods and peace of mind when going about our every day."

Neighbors who previously spoke to KTVU said they’ve seen an uptick in car vandalism, property crimes and violent robberies of people walking in the area.

"I swear, it’s like something happens every other day," said Rachel Hartshorn. "People are scared."