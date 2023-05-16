Toddler in stroller hit by bullet shrapnel in attempted Oakland robbery

A 15-month-old girl was injured by bullet shrapnel after an armed suspect attempted to rob her nanny Tuesday morning in Oakland's Trestle Glen neighborhood, police said.

The nanny told KTVU she was pushing the toddler in a stroller in the 800 block of Trestle Glen Road by Lakeshore Avenue when she was confronted by two men, one of them armed with a gun.

One of the suspects tried to grab her purse but was unsuccessful.

The armed man then fired a shot into the ground and the bullet shrapnel bounced off the sidewalk, injuring the toddler, leaving her with lacerations, KTVU learned. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Her black stroller was left at the scene.

One neighbor described what he heard.

"I could hear a blood-curdling scream and a woman just yelling, and then all of a sudden I heard a gunshot," said Brad Palladino. "I came running down the stairs and there's a gentleman across the street with a dog, and he's yelling, 'Stop that, Stop that.' Then I saw the woman running up the street with a baby stroller."

Authorities have not provided any suspect information.

The attempted robbery comes days after a woman was robbed in the same neighborhood by two carloads of suspects in the 700 block of Grosvenor Place.

Video of that robbery shows the woman walking by a home when two cars pull up and several masked men get out. The woman attempts to run but is surrounded; her purse and other personal belongings are ripped from her body.

In that case, a good Samaritan said he and his wife helped the woman who was on the ground.

