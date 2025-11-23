Oakland nonprofits and at-risk youth hold Thanksgiving food drive to feed 900 families

The Brief A network of nonprofits known as the East Oakland Bridges Coalition came together to prepare for a holiday food giveaway. The coalition donated food and brought in volunteers to nourish the community and themselves. The coalition will hold another food drive for Christmas.



The community spirit of Oakland shines bright during this holiday season.

A network of nonprofits known as the East Oakland Bridges Coalition came together to prepare for a holiday food giveaway, so families can enjoy Thanksgiving.

The coalition donated food and brought in volunteers, including at-risk youth, to nourish the community and themselves in preparation for the holiday season.

What they're saying:

"Being able to help other people makes my inner child heal because I wasn't able to get that help when I was younger," said volunteer Crystal Zavala, a high school student.

She and others are putting together fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.

Each box will be given to a family in need.



"I just want Oakland to be better than what others look at it as. It's not just always robberies, stealing, killing," said Zamiah Nobles.

The 25-year-old said she had served 90 days behind bars for assault.

She and other young people are leaving a troubled past behind.

"Going into stores and stealing stuff or robbing somebody, going to jail," said Kenneth McClendon as he described what his life was like.

The 15-year-old credits guidance from nonprofits run by the formerly incarcerated, including one man who served 31 years for a homicide.

"I was one of the ones who helped destroy and destruct Oakland. My thing is to give back and help repair it," said Charles Reed, founder of Lifers Leaving a Legacy.

"It's hard out here for these youngsters because nobody believes in them. But we do," said Ziri Wilson, CEO of Lulu's House. He works with at-risk youth to keep them off the streets and help them achieve their goals.

What's next:

The nonprofits and volunteers will be back on Saturday to distribute the boxes of food to 900 families.

The coalition will be doing this again for Christmas.

The young people said knowing that they're helping others is a gift to themselves.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU