Oakland nonprofits work to remove graffiti from city streets

The Brief A group of four nonprofit founders have been quietly working to remove trash and graffiti from Oakland's streets. The four men invest their time and use their own money to pay for supplies to help beautify the city.



A group of Oakland residents, moved by their love for the city, have taken it upon themselves to help keep it beautiful.

Since last January, the founders of four separate nonprofits have been cleaning highway overpasses, picking up trash, and painting over graffiti. They’ve been volunteering their own time and money, and quietly working to help improve the city.

"We don’t have a lot of money," Rick Fortenberry, the founder of Oakland Peace Movement said. "This is just some guys that created nonprofits that want to help Oakland survive."

Not just survive, but to thrive, and be a welcoming community to visitors and locals alike.

"We want Oakland to be more welcoming, instead of looking like it’s trash. It’s not a trash city, it’s a beautiful city," Edwin Hagler, the founder of Community Brothers said.

Local perspective:

Each of the four founders’ lives have led them on different paths, but they’ve come together to help beautify Oakland. For some of them, like Former Incarcerees Giving Back founder Richard Johnson, it’s about righting the wrongs of his youth.

Johnson has been back in Oakland since 2021, after he spent time in jail for dealing drugs.

"I was out in the streets, and I mean really in the streets. I was selling drugs, I was doing all kinds of things bringing negativity to the city," Johnson said. "But I know now you have to be the shining light. My project was to change not only the streets but to change myself."

Johnson and the other founders say they want to encourage young people to take pride in their city, to see the rewards for taking part in keeping it clean, and to realize the strength that comes from uniting as a community.

Minister King X, the founder of California Prison Focus, spent 18 years imprisoned in Pelican Bay, and said seeing the way the city changed while he was away moved him to take action.

"Being gone for so long, you come back into society subjected to a culture shock," King X said. "Without resources, when they defund our programs, we have to pull our resources together as a community and work together, and that’s what we’re doing here today."

In spite of the fact the four men have not sought the spotlight or a ‘thank-you’ for their effort, their work has come to the attention of Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

What they're saying:

The four men undertake the work themselves. They’re trying to expand their efforts to other parts of the city, and they’re always working to hire former incarcerees and immigrants who need work, and say they feel deep gratitude about giving back to the community.

"I’m above ground, I’m out here doing good," Johnson said. "I’m helping people, and I’m truly thankful for that."



