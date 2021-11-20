Oakland officers shoot, kill alleged carjacker in Rockridge

A police chase in Oakland ended with officers exchanging fire with an alleged carjacker on Saturday afternoon in the Rockridge district, in a tense situation that ended up killing him.

The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital. But Oakland police issued a statement at midnight on Sunday to say that he had died.

Police say a report of an armed carjacking came in around 3 p.m. after a Lexus LS 500 was stolen near Fisher and MacArthur in East Oakland.

Officers ended up finding the suspect near 49th Street and Clarke Street in Oakland.

Police approached the alleged carjacker and that's when they say the suspect opened fire on them. The suspect then retreated to the stolen vehicle and took off again.

Officers say police helicopters helped them follow the suspect to the 5900 block of Ocean View Drive.

That's where police say the suspect began ramming officer vehicles, before police opened fire on the suspect.

"As officers attempted to contact the suspect, the suspect fired several shots at the officers," Officer Kim Armstead told reporters on Saturday. "The suspect retreated to the carjacked vehicle and fled. The suspect, again using the carjacked vehicle, rammed marked OPD patrol vehicles and uniformed OPD officers. OPD officers discharged their firearms, duty firearms."

Oakland police said that Saturday was a "very violent" night Oakland, which included a traffic fatality in Interstate Highway 880 and a shooting that evening.

Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong will hold a news conference on Monday to update the public.