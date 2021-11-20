Woman hit, killed on I-880 in Oakland

Authorities are seeking help locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Saturday morning.



The collision occurred around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Interstate 880 near the Hegenberger Road on-ramp.



According to California Highway Patrol, officers arrived found an unresponsive adult woman with fatal injuries. It appears that she was a pedestrian, the CHP said.



Authorities say the identity of the woman has not been confirmed.



Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to contact the CHP Oakland Area office at (510) 457-2875 or contact CHP’s investigative tip line at 1 (800) TELL-CHP.