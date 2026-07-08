Oakland OK's controversial plan to crack down on sex trafficking

The Brief The Oakland City Council approved a controversial proposal Tuesday night aimed at cracking down on sex trafficking in an area known to some as "The Blade." The six-month pilot program will block cars from turning onto 9th, 10th, and 11th avenues from International Boulevard. City officials hope the measure will prevent individuals from using side streets to solicit sex workers and hide from police patrols. The decision has sparked a divide among community members.



The Oakland City Council approved a controversial proposal Tuesday night aimed at cracking down on sex trafficking in an area known to some as "The Blade."

Blocking cars

Why you should care:

The six-month pilot program will block cars from turning onto 9th, 10th, and 11th avenues from International Boulevard. City officials hope the measure will prevent individuals from using side streets to solicit sex workers and hide from police patrols.

The decision has sparked a divide among community members.

There are several auto businesses along International Boulevard.

The pros and cons

What they're saying:

Opponents, including local residents and business owners, argue that cutting off traffic access will drive away customers.

Critics noted that the plan will disrupt neighborhood life and impact 13 local auto shops operating on 9th, 10th, and 11th avenues that rely on vehicle drive-ups to survive.

"We don't know if this pilot is going to work, but it's worth it to find out," one supporter said during public comment.

Supporters emphasized that the city is also working to ensure that resources and support services are directed toward victims of sex trafficking.

Under the pilot program, the blocked streets will remain accessible to vehicles entering from East 15th Street.

The Oakland City Council approved a controversial proposal Tuesday night aimed at cracking down on sex trafficking in an area known to some as "The Blade." The six-month pilot program will block cars from turning onto 9th, 10th, and 11th avenues from Expand

Sex abuse allegations

Big picture view:

Separately, more than 150 children who were in the Alameda County juvenile justice system are accusing probation staff members of sexual abuse.

According to a report by The Oaklandside, a 224-page lawsuit filed in state court alleges that some teenagers were sexually assaulted and subjected to illegal strip searches. The lawsuit further claims that staff members threatened the teenagers with retaliation if they reported the abuse.

In response to the allegations, Alameda County officials stated that the county has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of sexual misconduct.