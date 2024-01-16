Oakland pilot among victims in Half Moon Bay plane crash, source says

One of the two people killed in a plane crash off the Half Moon Bay coast was a pilot from Oakland, according to a source.

Officials have not released the identities of the man and woman killed in the crash, but a KTVU source identified the man as pilot Lochie Ferrier of Oakland.

The source said Ferrier was known in the "experimental aircraft" community.

Ferrier worked for Beta Technologies, an electronic aerospace company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Although officials have not disclosed the owner of the downed Cozy Mark IV — a four-seat light aircraft that can be built from a kit — a source said that it belonged to Ferrier.

The single-engine plane crashed near Moss Beach on Sunday with two people onboard.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. by a 911 caller who observed the plane in distress, descending toward the water near Half Moon Bay, said Sgt. Philip Hallworth of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

"They heard the engine sputter, and they kept eyes on the plane until they lost sight of it, just over the horizon. That prompted a search and rescue by the sheriff's office and coast guard," said Hallworth.

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard sent out a diver and the sheriff’s office deployed a drone to search for the downed plane. That night, wreckage from the plane was found near Ross Cove.

The Coast Guard said a helicopter and boat crew looked in a 28-square mile area for nearly 6 hours for victims before calling off the search around mid-morning Monday.

Hours later, a woman’s body was spotted floating in the water by the crew of a commercial fishing boat, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office believes she was on the plane because of where she was found.

The tide had pushed part of the wreckage onto the shore near the cove, according to Hallworth.

"We’ve been able to recover a good deal of it," Hallworth said. "What we think is the fuselage we physically cannot bring up, so that’s actually still on the beach."

The plane originated from the East Bay, Hallworth said, but he declined to name the exact airport it took off from.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.