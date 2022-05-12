Oakland police achieve 'substantial compliance' with reform orders; will enter probationary period June 1

article

After more than 19 years, Oakland Police Department has achieved "substantial compliance" with reforms ordered by a federal court stemming from the 2003 ‘Riders’ case settlement. Court documents on Thursday, show a judge is prepared to place the department into a sustainability period beginning June 1.

Last month it was reported that the department had completed 51 of the 52 required reforms ordered by United States District Court - Northern District of California. U.S. District Judge William Orrick hinted then that the department could be free from oversight if they achieved full compliance.

The probationary sustainability period includes oversight by an independent monitor and entails three site visits and four reports. The first site visit is in August with a report to follow one month later.

If the department does not fully comply with the Negotiated Settlement Agreement (NSA), and remain in full compliance during this period, the court's oversight will continue the judge ordered.

The department could have further work to complete on topics including disparity in discipline, and they could be subject to new policies stemming in part from their Instagram scandal, where department personnel were involved with racist, and sexist memes.

Civil rights attorney John Burris had said the final reform that needed to be implemented consisted of having a disciplinary policy that does not discriminate against certain officers.

The judge's order indicates the Police Commission, which has authority over the police department will be involved with the oversight during this period.

SEE MORE OAKLAND NEWS

"This would not have occurred without: the leadership of Chief Armstrong and his leadership team, and their willingness to be accountable and take responsibility; the commitment of the mayor and City officials," Orrick's order reads in part.

In the Riders case, four of the department's officers were accused of allegedly kidnapping, planting evidence and beating citizens, which all came to light in 2000, when a rookie cop outed them.

Read the order: