Oakland police announce arrest in fatal drive-by shooting

Oakland police on Tuesday announced a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a drive-by shooting last month.

The shooting happened on Nov. 4 in the 800 block of 81st Avenue in East Oakland. Investigators said when officer arrived, they located the victim, later identified as Keison Lee, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Lee was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives took the lead in the case and arrested Darious Smith on Dec. 6.

"Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was safely taken into custody," police wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In addition to murder, Smith was also arrested on charges of being in possession of a firearm as a felon and domestic abuse.

He's being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and set to appear in court for a plea hearing next Tuesday.

