Juvenile suspect arrested in the killing of longtime West Oakland store clerk, police say

Oakland police on Tuesday announced a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a father of four and longtime store clerk who was considered a fixture of the community.

Maged Alazzani, 46, was shot and killed on Jan. 6 while working at Orlando's Market at 30th and Linden streets in West Oakland.

Police said officers arrived on scene to find evidence of a shooting and learned that the victim had "self-transported" to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said investigators with the department's homicide division, along with its robbery and patrol units worked collaboratively to safely take the suspect into custody on Feb. 27.

In the wake of Alazzani's killing, neighbors paid tribute to the store clerk, remembering him as a kind man who was well known and beloved in the community. They said he looked out for others and offered a helping hand to neighbors in need.

Following his father's death, one of the victim’s sons made an appeal to the public, urging anyone with information about the killer to come forward. "They should speak up," he said, "Because today, it's my father and tomorrow it may be yours."

Police did not release any details about the suspect or what led to his arrest.