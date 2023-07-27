Oakland Police are investigating the shooting of a 9-month pregnant woman

Oakland Police on Thursday announced they are investigating the shooting of a female victim who is nine months pregnant.

The shooting happened on Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

Officers were flagged down near the intersection of 73rd Ave and International Blvd. and were told someone had been shot.

Officers found the gunshot victim, a woman who is nine months pregnant, near 77th Ave. and International Blvd where she was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

"Both the female and her unborn child were listed in stable condition," police said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.



