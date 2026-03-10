Oakland police arrest peeping prowler

Police arrested a man Monday who they suspect has been creeping around people's homes and yards in East Oakland for months.

Since mid-December, police fielded six reports of someone going into yards, peeping into homes and "engaging in inappropriate behavior."

The suspect allegedly did this in several neighborhoods, the latest being Maxwell Park, and usually between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Investigators believe there are additional cases dating back to March 2025.

On Monday, police arrested the suspect on the 3700 block of Carrington Street in East Oakland at about 11 a.m.

Police officials didn't release the suspect's name.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has information related to these incidents is asked to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641.