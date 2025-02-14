Too Short's brother: Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting death

article

Oakland police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the death of rapper Too Short's brother.

Jail records show Maijji Jackson was booked into Santa Rita Jail with no bail on Thursday at 11 p.m. in connection with the Jan. 29 shooting of 61-year-old Wayne Shaw, the brother of the legendary rapper, while he was protecting a marijuana grow operation.

Jackson is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 19. He has a previous voluntary manslaughter conviction.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the arrest.

Police previously were eyeing a bullet-ridden, stolen Honda Civic, found in the middle of the street near the crime scene, which they said was used to ram into Shaw's grow house.

Shaw was killed about 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue near East 12th Street.

A source said Shaw had been sleeping at the warehouse. When he exited the building, he was shot.

And officials believe it was an attempted robbery.

It wasn't immediately clear if the grow house was legal.

Records show the same car was used to break into another grow house an hour before.

Two days later, Too Short, whose real name is Todd Shaw, posted a tearful video mourning his older brother.

The shooting happened not far from "Too $hort Way," which was renamed in honor of Too Short in 2022.

Shaw's funeral was held on Friday.