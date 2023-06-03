Oakland police ask public for help in unsolved 2020 homicide

article

Oakland police are asking the public for help in an unsolved 2020 homicide.

Andre Robinson Junior was fatally shot in the 1000 block of 71st Avenue on Nov. 8, 2020, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for an arrest in the case.