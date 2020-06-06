Oakland police asks public for clues in hit-and-run that left elderly woman in critical condition

article

Oakland police are seeking the public's assistance in solving a May 29 hit-and-run incident on Fruitvale Avenue that left a pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition with head trauma.

Police were called about 10:36 p.m. to the scene in the 1400 block of Fruitvale at International Boulevard, where the driver of a GMC pickup truck had turned off International onto Fruitvale and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk before fleeing.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman from Oakland, was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $5,000 reward for any information leading to and arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.