Oakland Police Commission selects 3 police chief candidates

The Oakland Police Commission announced last week it is sending its list of three candidates for the city's next police chief to the mayor.

Chair Marsha Peterson did not share any of the names during the meeting, which was held at the Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center, The Oaklandside reported.

The commission voted 5-1 to send the list to Mayor Sheng Thao.

Commissioner Wilson Riles Jr. cast the sole no vote, telling The Oaklandside that he would rather have the mayor declare a state of emergency and conduct the recruitment herself.

"I think that will bring a better outcome than the candidates that we are sending," he told The Oaklandside.

Riles said that the process for hiring a chief was "corrupted" when the previous commission leaders announced a list of seven candidates and publicly named one of them: former Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Thao fired Armstrong in February.