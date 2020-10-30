Oakland Police Commission announces four finalists in search for new chief

article

On Friday the Oakland Police Commission announced the four finalists for the city's police chief position.

They are OPD Deputy Police Chief Leronne Armstrong and interim Deputy Police Chief Drennon Lindsey, who are married; Commander Jason Lando of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania police department, and Chief Abdul Prigden from the Seaside Police Department in Monterey County.

All four will appear in a virtual candidates forum Thursday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Interim Chief of Police Susan Manheimer is on contract until December.