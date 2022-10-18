Oakland police explore getting robots armed with shotguns: report

The Oakland Police Department is interested in acquiring robots that can shoot deadly weapons, according to reports.

The idea is on hold, but a department subcommission has explored enabling remote-controlled robots to shoot projectiles.

Such a device was used by Dallas police to kill a man who had fatally shot five officers in 2016.

The civilian commission with oversight of the police in Oakland seemed skeptical of the proposal.

"It's a lot easier to pull out a rifle or a gun and shoot someone than to put a live round into this thing," said one commissioner in a meeting last month. "But I think we are all concerned about the dystopian sort of universe where a robot sneaks into our room and shoots us, which I know is not the intention, but is certainly a scary thought and where our mind goes."

The police department and commissioners agreed that robots will only be allowed to administer pepper spray, according to the Intercept.





