Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police explore getting robots armed with shotguns: report

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland Police Department
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police explore getting robots with shotguns

The Oakland police department has explored adding robots that can shoot deadly weapons to its arsenal. The idea is on hold, but the department reportedly confirmed it is interested in getting armed robots similar to one used in Dallas to kill a suspect who had fatally shot five police officers.

The Oakland Police Department is interested in acquiring robots that can shoot deadly weapons, according to reports. 

The idea is on hold, but a department subcommission has explored enabling remote-controlled robots to shoot projectiles.

Such a device was used by Dallas police to kill a man who had fatally shot five officers in 2016.

The civilian commission with oversight of the police in Oakland seemed skeptical of the proposal.

"It's a lot easier to pull out a rifle or a gun and shoot someone than to put a live round into this thing," said one commissioner in a meeting last month. "But I think we are all concerned about the dystopian sort of universe where a robot sneaks into our room and shoots us, which I know is not the intention, but is certainly a scary thought and where our mind goes."

The police department and commissioners agreed that robots will only be allowed to administer pepper spray, according to the Intercept.



 