Oakland police investigating armed home-invasion robbery

Oakland police are investigating an armed home-invasion robbery that happened in the East Lake neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Ring surveillance video of part of the incident on East 20th Street near 10th Avenue was posted on social media and shared with KTVU.

Warning: Video may be disturbing.

Oakland Police Department said they are aware of the incident and responded to the area at 1:28 p.m. They said there were no reported injuries and that this is an active investigation.

The video shows two intruders with guns running up to a man on a porch. They lead the man inside the home and threaten to shoot him. Some audio accompanies the video. One of the intruders says, "Do anything, we gonna shoot. We need the money."

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD Robbery investigators at 510-238-3326.



