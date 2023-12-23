Oakland police investigating double shooting

Oakland police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7100 block of International Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. One victim was outside a local business while the other victim was inside.

One of the victims was declared dead at the scene. Police did not specify which victim but said the second victim was taken to an area hospital.

They were last listed in stable condition.

Police are withholding identities pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information about the shootings is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.