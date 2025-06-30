Oakland police investigating fatal shooting; suspect sought

article

The Brief The person was shot in the 2100 block of International Boulevard and attempted to flee, but crashed about a half-mile away. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they died. The shooter is being sought by Oakland police.



A person was fatally shot in Oakland on Friday, and police are searching for their killer.

The Oakland Police Department responded just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday to the area of 14th Avenue and International Boulevard to investigate reports of a vehicle collision and of a ShotSpotter activation in the area, according to a department statement.

Officers found a crashed vehicle in the area, and the driver suffering a gunshot wound inside. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment, where they later died of their injury, police reported.

An investigation into the victim’s death revealed they had been shot in the 2100 block of International Boulevard, about a half-mile from where they were found.

Police said the victim fled the scene of the shooting in their vehicle and crashed into another car near 14th Avenue and International Boulevard.

OPD Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the anonymous tip line at 510-238-7950.

