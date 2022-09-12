Oakland police investigating separate shooting, stabbing incidents Monday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department is investigating both a shooting and stabbing Monday evening. Both incidents happened just before 5 p.m., roughly nine-miles apart.
OPD said the shooting happened on the 6200 block of San Pablo Avenue. Officers responded on the report of a person shot. Police said upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, possibly more than one.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their exact condition was unclear, though police indicated the patient was stable.
Meanwhile, the police department is investigating a stabbing at the 600 block of High Street that happened at around the same time. Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. They were also said to be stable at the medical facility.
Police indicated that both incidents are ongoing investigations.
This is a developing news situation. We will report more details as they become available.