Oakland police investigating shooting that killed woman, injured man

Oakland homicide investigators are working to determine who fatally shot an adult woman and wounded an adult male.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. Saturday on the 3500 block of 65th Ave.

When officers arrived, they located a man and a woman who were each suffering from gunshot wounds.

The wounded man was transported to Highland Hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition, according to Oakland police.

The adult woman, who has not been identified, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Both victims are Oakland residents.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Oakland police homicide division at (510) 238-3821.