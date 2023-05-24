Oakland police investigating shooting, track suspect vehicle to Fruitvale neighborhood

article

Oakland police say an individual was safely taken into custody in connection to a shooting Wednesday evening and that a firearm has been recovered.

Early in the investigation, police asked the public to avoid part of the Fruitvale neighborhood after tracking a suspect vehicle to the area.

Police said officers responded to the 1200 block of 90th Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation.

OPD said they tracked a suspect vehicle to the 3000 block of E 9th Street. As police searched for the driver of the vehicle, they set up a perimeter and asked the public to avoid the area.

There were no further details provided. It is not known if anyone was injured in the shooting.

SkyFox flew above the FoodMaxx store at E. 9th St. where there was a large police presence.

Police returned our request for information shortly after 8 p.m. to say someone was in custody.

SEE ALSO: Oakland crime crackdown vowed in wake of robbery spree and arrests

Heavy police presence at Oakland FoodMaxx store on E. 9th Street. May 24, 2023.