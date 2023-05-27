Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police investigating suspected morning homicide

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department Homicide Section is investigating a fatal Saturday morning shooting.

Investigators say someone was found shot in the 5900 block of MacArthur Blvd. around 11:15 a.m. 

Emergency crews provided aid.

Unfortunately, the victim died.

Officials are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.  

Featured

2 detained in road-rage incident, freeway shooting on I-580 in East Oakland
article

2 detained in road-rage incident, freeway shooting on I-580 in East Oakland

A two-vehicle collision and a freeway shooting closed part of Interstate 580 in East Oakland Thursday afternoon, officials said. Two people have been detained for questioning, but no one was seriously injured. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.