Oakland police investigating suspected morning homicide

The Oakland Police Department Homicide Section is investigating a fatal Saturday morning shooting.

Investigators say someone was found shot in the 5900 block of MacArthur Blvd. around 11:15 a.m.

Emergency crews provided aid.

Unfortunately, the victim died.

Officials are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Featured article

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.