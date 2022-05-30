Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police investigating 'suspicious death' downtown

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:59AM
Oakland
Downtown Oakland at Jackson and 13th is closed as police investigate a 'suspicious death' Monday morning.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said Monday they are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in downtown.

Police taped off a large area on Jackson and 13th, and asked the public to avoid the area.

Scene in downtown Oakland Monday morning, Jackson and 13th.

Photos from the scene show something in the middle of the street covered in black tarp. A green car on the wrong side of the street with hazard blinking is also shown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we have more information.