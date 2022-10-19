Oakland police issue safety advisory over uptick in ATM robberies

article

Oakland Police Department issued an advisory to the public on Wednesday about an uptick in ATM robberies.

Police said they are seeing an increase in these types of incidents in the Laurel and Dimond Districts. In their news release, police said the most recent incident was on Oct. 18 on the 400 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m.

Officials said in several cases, the victims complete their transactions at the ATM and are confronted by the armed robbers as they are walking away. The perpetrators then leave the scene either by foot or by vehicle.

Police are investigating the reported robberies and has offered some safety tips:

Scan your surroundings and watch for suspicious persons or activity around an ATM.

Select an ATM that is in a well-lit and populated area.

If you get cash, put it away immediately. Do not stand at the ATM and count your money.

When leaving an ATM location, make sure you are not being followed. If you are being followed, drive to a safe place including the police department or fire station and call 911.

Call the OPD non-emergency number, 777-3333, to report suspicious persons.

Police said if you have been a recent victim of robbery at an ATM, or if you have information about these crimes, to call (510) 238-3326.

