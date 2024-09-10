Oakland police make arrest in violent Chinatown attack

Oakland police have made an arrest in an attack that left a man dead in the city's Chinatown neighborhood last month, KTVU has learned.

Police initially believed the victim, Edson Perez, died of a medical emergency when he was found dead near 8th Street and Webster Street on Aug. 30.

The police now believe that 45-year-old Michael Perillo took part in an attack that killed Perez.

Police told KTVU that another man hit Perez with a bike and Perillo hit Perez with a hammer and kicked him, ultimately killing him.

Perillo is now being held on suspicion of murder.

At this time, the Alameda County District Attorney has not filed any charges related to the case.

The arrest comes as the city of Oakland deals with the aftermath of another violent weekend.

Oakland and the East Bay erupted in violence on Saturday night, starting with two deadly shootings and ending with the Bay Bridge shut down by sideshow spectators around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

In the span of four hours, four people were shot in Oakland, and three of them died.